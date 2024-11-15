Entropy Technologies LP Purchases 22,201 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 217.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,201 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in UGI were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in UGI in the second quarter worth about $53,371,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 84.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,445,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,766 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in UGI by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,013 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in UGI by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,537,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,014,000 after purchasing an additional 788,457 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in UGI by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,096,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 631,124 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average is $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UGI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

