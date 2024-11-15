Entropy Technologies LP Purchases New Position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Get TFI International alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Stock Down 1.2 %

TFI International stock opened at $146.24 on Friday. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.56 and a 1-year high of $162.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.83.

TFI International Increases Dividend

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.19). TFI International had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TFII shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from $209.00 to $198.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFI International

TFI International Company Profile

(Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.