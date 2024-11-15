Entropy Technologies LP Sells 16,498 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,498 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ChampionX by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 63.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 16.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on ChampionX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX

In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 49,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,482,048.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,142,514.54. This trade represents a 12.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 2.38. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.70.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $906.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.50 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.