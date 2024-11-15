Entropy Technologies LP Takes $653,000 Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 139.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 24.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 27.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,095. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,741 shares of company stock worth $546,060. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN opened at $117.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $121.36.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Articles

