Entropy Technologies LP Takes $657,000 Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in FirstService in the third quarter valued at $503,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the third quarter worth about $66,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of FirstService by 121.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the third quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in FirstService by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Price Performance

FSV stock opened at $185.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $141.26 and a one year high of $192.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 77.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.87.

FirstService Announces Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSV shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.33.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Articles

