Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Moderna by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.20. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.80.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.18.

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,440.60. The trade was a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,930 shares of company stock worth $217,170. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

