Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Primerica by 1.4% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,237,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,688,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 30,726.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 680,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,102,000 after purchasing an additional 678,752 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Primerica by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,880,000 after purchasing an additional 21,836 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Primerica by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 8.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 108,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRI stock opened at $296.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.08. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.76 and a 12 month high of $304.84.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $774.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.25 million. Primerica had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $450.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Friday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.33.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $391,665.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,727.49. This represents a 12.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.85, for a total transaction of $507,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,081.35. This represents a 11.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $1,803,175 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

