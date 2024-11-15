Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives $20.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.71.

Get Envista alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NVST. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Envista from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Envista from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Leerink Partners upgraded Envista from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Report on Envista

Envista Stock Down 1.3 %

NVST opened at $20.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.30. Envista has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $25.64.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 53.42%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Envista will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Envista by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Envista by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.