Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:CMG Q4 Earnings

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Computer Modelling Group in a report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Computer Modelling Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Ventum Financial increased their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Acumen Capital increased their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Modelling Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.50.

Computer Modelling Group Price Performance

Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$10.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$827.50 million, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.34. Computer Modelling Group has a 12-month low of C$8.43 and a 12-month high of C$14.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total value of C$66,560.00. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

