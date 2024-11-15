Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,964.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2,040.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total transaction of $582,298.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,146.60. The trade was a 73.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,890 shares of company stock worth $13,780,452. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 189,461.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,304,000 after buying an additional 538,071 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,268,000 after acquiring an additional 174,397 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1,270.9% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 73,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,413,000 after acquiring an additional 67,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 46.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,358,000 after acquiring an additional 65,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwind Capital raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 891.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 69,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 62,710 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

FICO opened at $2,325.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.71, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $1,014.86 and a 1-year high of $2,402.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,996.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,673.91.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

