FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,861 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 8.6% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.4% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 29.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. HSBC lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on FedEx from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FedEx from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.04.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $292.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $234.45 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.95. The company has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

