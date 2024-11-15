FY2025 EPS Forecast for Inter Parfums Decreased by Analyst

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Inter Parfums in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.03 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.54. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IPAR. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Inter Parfums stock opened at $130.72 on Thursday. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $108.39 and a 1 year high of $156.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.47. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $188,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 22.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 13.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas

