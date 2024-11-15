General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $57.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.40. General Motors has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $59.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.13.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $489,942.36. The trade was a 18.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 122,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $6,745,130.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 126,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,190.12. This trade represents a 49.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 653,511 shares of company stock worth $35,012,844 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on General Motors

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.