Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 74.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Genpact by 21.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 47,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,172,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $565,845,000 after purchasing an additional 218,526 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 96,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 49,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 17,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:G opened at $45.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $47.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

G has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Genpact from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Genpact from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

