HC Wainwright Has Negative Outlook of AVDL FY2027 Earnings

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now forecasts that the company will earn $1.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.74. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2028 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.12% and a negative net margin of 52.53%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 624.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on AVDL. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $19.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,915,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,830 shares during the period. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,388,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,446,000 after buying an additional 490,300 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $4,921,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $4,575,000. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $3,778,000. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

