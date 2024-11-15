HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 112.5% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:HCA opened at $345.36 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.57 and a 52 week high of $417.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $387.05 and a 200-day moving average of $357.11.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 21.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,363,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,445,700. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,155 shares of company stock worth $5,608,990. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

