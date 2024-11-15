Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) COO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) COO Michael Benkowitz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.32, for a total value of $6,109,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Michael Benkowitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 7th, Michael Benkowitz sold 15,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.44, for a total transaction of $6,021,600.00.
- On Friday, November 1st, Michael Benkowitz sold 14,700 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.46, for a total transaction of $5,504,562.00.
NASDAQ UTHR opened at $386.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.65. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $417.82.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,224,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 32.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 343,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,181,000 after acquiring an additional 84,369 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.86.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
