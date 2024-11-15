Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) COO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) COO Michael Benkowitz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.32, for a total value of $6,109,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Benkowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, Michael Benkowitz sold 15,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.44, for a total transaction of $6,021,600.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Michael Benkowitz sold 14,700 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.46, for a total transaction of $5,504,562.00.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $386.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.65. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,224,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 32.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 343,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,181,000 after acquiring an additional 84,369 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.86.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

