iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYDB. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 336.2% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 120.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 417.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.00. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

