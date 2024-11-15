JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Stock

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Maplebear from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

Maplebear Stock Down 0.2 %

CART opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.51. Maplebear has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($20.86) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Maplebear will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $1,163,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,844,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,065,320.06. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 29,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $1,405,021.59. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 258,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,411,240.18. This trade represents a 10.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,710 shares of company stock worth $4,978,164. 36.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplebear

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CART. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Maplebear during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Maplebear during the first quarter valued at $1,663,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Maplebear during the first quarter valued at $6,462,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Maplebear during the first quarter valued at $28,674,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Maplebear by 239.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 150,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

