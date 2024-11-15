KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 2,427.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

KB Financial Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KB stock opened at $64.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.37. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $72.89.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.36. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

