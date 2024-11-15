Leede Financial Comments on Centric Health FY2025 Earnings

Get Centric Health alerts:

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leede Financial lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Centric Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 11th. Leede Financial analyst D. Loe now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Leede Financial also issued estimates for Centric Health’s FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Canada lowered Centric Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Centric Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Centric Health Stock Performance

