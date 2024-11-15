Leede Financial Weighs in on Centric Health FY2027 Earnings

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leede Financial issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Centric Health in a research note issued on Monday, November 11th. Leede Financial analyst D. Loe anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year.
Several other analysts have also commented on CRX. Stifel Canada lowered Centric Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Centric Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
Centric Health Stock Performance
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Centric Health
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Centric Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centric Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.