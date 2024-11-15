Leede Financial Weighs in on Centric Health FY2027 Earnings

Get Centric Health alerts:

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leede Financial issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Centric Health in a research note issued on Monday, November 11th. Leede Financial analyst D. Loe anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year.

Several other analysts have also commented on CRX. Stifel Canada lowered Centric Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Centric Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Centric Health Stock Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centric Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centric Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.