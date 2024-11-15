Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DRS

Leonardo DRS Trading Down 5.0 %

DRS stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average is $27.04. Leonardo DRS has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $812.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.44 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Leonardo DRS’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1,325.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 165.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Leonardo DRS by 226.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 23.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 42.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.