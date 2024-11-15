Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,068,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,133,000 after purchasing an additional 110,097 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.3% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,940,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,173 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,722,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,658,000 after acquiring an additional 155,920 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,196,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,950,000 after acquiring an additional 87,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,543,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ping Fu sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $164,248.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,759.68. This trade represents a 10.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total value of $483,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,911.47. The trade was a 28.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,500 shares of company stock worth $17,097,016 over the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.43.

LYV opened at $129.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $130.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.06 and a 200-day moving average of $100.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.46, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 77.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

