Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 44.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.4% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its position in Walt Disney by 476.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 147,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,174,000 after acquiring an additional 23,116 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $1,036,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 151,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.14.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $109.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.69.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

