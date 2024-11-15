Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 107,526 Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,526 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Xponential Fitness worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 882,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 647,743 shares in the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the second quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the second quarter worth about $2,730,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 106,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xponential Fitness by 684.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 95,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on XPOF shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

In other Xponential Fitness news, President Sarah Luna sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $199,440.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 290,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,613.45. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 26,740 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $325,693.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,205.52. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xponential Fitness stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.29. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $724.96 million, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

