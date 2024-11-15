Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,298 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 222,270 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get HP alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 23,884 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in HP by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in HP by 5.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,321 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 34,355 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 4.2% in the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HPQ opened at $36.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average of $34.91. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $39.52.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. HP’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer maker to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HP

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $7,013,373.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99.48. This trade represents a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.