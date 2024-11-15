Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.5% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $241.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $681.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.35 and its 200-day moving average is $209.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $148.46 and a 1-year high of $248.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

