Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 46.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,591 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,515.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,955.60. This trade represents a 8.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 5,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $444,086.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,821 shares in the company, valued at $15,918,196.14. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $2,860,902 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $78.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $80.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

