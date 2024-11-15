Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 247 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,209 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Shell were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 19.8% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Shell by 41.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 68,954 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 20,212 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 45.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 245,769 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,209,000 after acquiring an additional 76,333 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Shell by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 58,644 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Shell by 38.4% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHEL stock opened at $65.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.41 and its 200 day moving average is $70.23. Shell plc has a one year low of $60.34 and a one year high of $74.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

