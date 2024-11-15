Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 400 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 164,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $81.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.21 and its 200-day moving average is $74.44. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.49 and a 52-week high of $82.19.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

