Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IGIB. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IGIB opened at $51.86 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.05 and a one year high of $54.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.19.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1939 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

