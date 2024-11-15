Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Humana were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Humana by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Humana by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Humana by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $282.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.64 and a 200 day moving average of $332.14. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.31 and a 52-week high of $527.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Humana’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $519.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.86.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

