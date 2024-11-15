Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $309,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $139.95 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.25 and a fifty-two week high of $144.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

