Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $352,000 Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,986,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 40,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total transaction of $370,810.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,482.90. This trade represents a 23.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $1,761,744.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,683.76. The trade was a 50.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,210 shares of company stock valued at $31,040,994. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on STZ. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.47.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $241.99 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.76 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.30.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 130.74%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

