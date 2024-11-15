Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Rambus were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Rambus by 386.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 288,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,944,000 after buying an additional 229,066 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Rambus by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,549,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,069,000 after purchasing an additional 556,850 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 559.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RMBS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $53.35 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $76.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.48.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

