Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New $203,000 Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Get Unilever alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $684,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Unilever by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,312,000 after buying an additional 214,635 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 15,941 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Unilever by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,748,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,204,000 after buying an additional 1,248,136 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,388,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $57.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.32. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The stock has a market cap of $142.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.49.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 55.62%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.