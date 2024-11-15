Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 42.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Corteva were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $188,578,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 392.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,083,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254,126 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Corteva by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,842,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,954 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 700.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,301,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,297 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 155.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,694,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,389,000 after buying an additional 1,031,678 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.68.

Corteva Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.29 and a 200 day moving average of $55.65. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

