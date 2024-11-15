Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:SMAY)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:SMAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 1.61% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter valued at about $210,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SMAY opened at $25.21 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – May (SMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares Russell 2000 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.