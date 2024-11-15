Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART)

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Maplebear from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Maplebear from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Maplebear from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Maplebear Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CART stock opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.51. Maplebear has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $50.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.20. Maplebear had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $852.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($20.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maplebear will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Maplebear

In related news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $1,163,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,844,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,065,320.06. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 29,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $1,405,021.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 258,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,411,240.18. The trade was a 10.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,710 shares of company stock worth $4,978,164. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CART. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Maplebear by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Maplebear by 269.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

