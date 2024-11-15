Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,846 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Perdoceo Education worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1,306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 38.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 650.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRDO shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Perdoceo Education from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

In related news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 6,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $135,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,992. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $26.30 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.33.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $169.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.