Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.69.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.1 %

PSX stock opened at $129.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $111.90 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

