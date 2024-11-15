Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 109,206 Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 546,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,206 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Immunocore were worth $17,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 40.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Immunocore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Immunocore by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Immunocore by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Immunocore in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore Stock Performance

Immunocore stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. Immunocore Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $80.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.94 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Immunocore from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Immunocore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Immunocore from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Immunocore from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Immunocore

About Immunocore

(Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.