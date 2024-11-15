Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $16,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sensient Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

In other Sensient Technologies news, insider Michael C. Geraghty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $321,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,968.64. The trade was a 9.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $82.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.47 and a 200-day moving average of $76.17.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $392.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

