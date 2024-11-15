Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.69 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 217,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.4% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,116.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $76.64 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3375 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

