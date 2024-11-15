Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of Shake Shack worth $19,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 544,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,990,000 after purchasing an additional 273,822 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 69.1% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 579,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,191,000 after buying an additional 236,950 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 471.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 255,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,984,000 after buying an additional 210,717 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,384,000 after buying an additional 129,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after buying an additional 75,997 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 22,691 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $2,824,348.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 437,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,473,797.62. The trade was a 4.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $33,361.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,187.40. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,433 shares of company stock valued at $7,654,856 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $124.05 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $134.90. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 729.71, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.76.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Shake Shack from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $121.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Shake Shack

About Shake Shack

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.