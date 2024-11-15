Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REYN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 854.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 97,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 87,183 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 16.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,731,000. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.17.

In other news, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 7,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $196,390.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,390.75. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.15. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $32.65.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

