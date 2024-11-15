Robert O’hare Sells 100,938 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) CFO Robert O’hare sold 100,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $5,551,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AFRM opened at $53.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.60, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $59.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of -37.47 and a beta of 3.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.50.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $698.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 17.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 3.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 3.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 82.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 80.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Myecfo LLC lifted its holdings in Affirm by 5.0% in the third quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AFRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Affirm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.03.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

