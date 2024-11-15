Ryman Hospitality Properties Reports Strong Third Quarter Results and Adjusts 2024 Outlook

Get alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP), a lodging Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a focus on group-oriented, destination hotel assets, disclosed its financial performance for the three and nine months ending on September 30, 2024. The company posted notable achievements during the third quarter of 2024:

– Record third quarter net

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Ryman Hospitality Properties’s 8K filing here

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Stories