Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.83, but opened at $3.67. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Savara shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 493,595 shares.

Get Savara alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Savara in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Savara

Institutional Trading of Savara

Savara Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Savara in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Savara in the second quarter worth $59,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the second quarter worth $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 64.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Savara by 258.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 18,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Equities analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Savara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.