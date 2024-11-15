Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.83, but opened at $3.67. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Savara shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 493,595 shares.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Savara in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.02.
Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Equities analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.
